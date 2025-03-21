Emmerdale will not be on ITV this Friday evening 📺

Emmerdale will not be on as usual this evening.

ITV has been forced into a shake-up of its soap schedule.

But when can fans expect the next episode?

Emmerdale has been removed from ITV’s Friday schedule this week - because of football. Fans will have to wait until after the weekend for the next episode.

Both of the broadcaster’s major soaps have been moved tonight (March 21) as the broadcaster shakes up its plans. While viewers may be more used to Coronation Street being disrupted by sport so far in 2025, Emmerdale isn’t usually moved around.

But why has Emmerdale been moved - and when will it next be on? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Emmerdale not on TV tonight?

Emmerdale | ITV

The soap has been bumped from the schedule by England’s first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. ITV’s broadcast will start at 7pm - which is when Emmerdale usually begins.

It has also caused Coronation Street to be moved out of its usual Friday night slot. The football coverage will run from 7pm until 10pm - and will be followed by ITV News.

When is Emmerdale next on ITV?

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday (March 25) for their next trip to Emmerdale, unfortunately. The soap will not be airing on Monday (March 24) either, once again because of football - with another England match taking place that day.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Ella fights her corner, love is blossoming between Kammy and Sarah, and Jai takes advantage of Steph's state of mind.”