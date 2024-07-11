Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plus a look at what vinyl formats Courteeners are set to release their album on. 💿

Courteeners are set to announce a UK tour on Friday morning (July 12 2024)

The group are set to hit the road in support of their new album, “Pink Catus Café,” out October 25 2024.

Here’s how you can avoid missing out on what could be one of 2024’s biggest tours by signing up for pre-sale tickets.

Courteeners fans - the beloved Manchester act are about to announce dates for their upcoming UK tour.

The group have teased the announcement throughout the week, taking to their official social media accounts to let fans know that come Friday (July 12 2024), the full list of venues and dates will be revealed - and of course, we’ll be on hand with all those dates.

The first single from “Pink Cactus Café” dropped only one day ago, with “Solitude Of The Night Bus” what you would expect from the group; a driving bassline and drum beat, with lead singer Liam Fray’s dulcet tones once again cutting through with his heartfelt, everyman lyrics.

In this case, the ride home after a night out on the night bus, with its euphoric chorus and what will undoubtedly be a whitling section that will stick in your head. I liked it - and I’m not an overt Courteeners fan by any means.

Sold on the idea of seeing them live? Here’s how you can prevent missing out on tickets by gaining pre-sale access to tickets before they go on general sale.

How can I sign up for pre-sale access when Courteeners announce their tour?

Getty Images

Those of you who decide after the strength of “Solitude Of The Night Bus” that you want a copy of the album or the anoraks that need to complete their discography, can pre-order “Pink Cactus Café” from the band’s official website.

In doing so, that means you will be granted access to those tickets before they go on general sale, avoiding what will no doubt be a bit of a mad rush to pick tickets up - if Maximo Park’s upcoming tour is an indicator.

What formats are Courtneeners releasing “Pink Cactus Cafe” on?

This one is for you, vinyl heads.

“Pink Cactus Café” is set to be released digitally across all leading retailers, with a limited run of compact discs through Amazon Music, while there are going to be three different vinyl variants - a standard 12” vinyl, a Pink Rose 12” through HMV and a “Coke Bottle” green available through both Rough Trade and Banquet Records.

Where do you hope Courteeners will play when they announce their UK tour dates? Start your speculating now and leave a comment down below with where you think they’ll play, or at least where you hope they’ll be touring.