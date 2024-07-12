Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Courteeners announced earlier this week that they’ve a new album on the way and the big announcements just keep on coming.

The band have confirmed their seventh studio album ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ will be released on October 25.

This brings to an end a four-year wait for new music, and the first single of the album ‘Solitude of the Night Bus’ is out now.

To mark the release of the new album, Courteeners are hitting the road with a UK arena tour.

Who will support Courteeners?

Also announced today is the support act for Courteeners tour. Australian rock band DMA’s will open for the band on all UK shows apart from at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

How to get tickets for Courteeners

Pre-sale will be available to those who pre-order ‘Pink Cactus Café’ from the band’s official website.

Full Courteeners UK tour dates November 2024

Thursday 14 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 15 Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 16 London 02 Academy Brixton

Thursday 21 Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 22 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Saturday 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena