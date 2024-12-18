Do you happen to be one of those people who seem to be gifted diaries, calendars or personal planners for Christmas not knowing how to react or what to do with them?

Why not start filling in some of those blank pages before the new year with an array of huge musical events taking place across the East Midlands in 2025 - as an idea at least?

Be it the final bow Torvill and Dean are set to make during their farewell tour through to Lincoln Castle hosting a specular line-up of world-renowned musicians, we’ve selected 25 of those huge shows coming to the East Midlands in the new year.

If one of these events also happen to take your fancy, you’re nice and early (for many of the shows at least) to grab a ticket from one of the range of ticketing agents selling tickets and hospitality packages - be it from Ticketmaster, See Tickets or for the more “theatrical” events ATG Tickets.

So, what’s our picks for the year ahead in the East Midlands? Read on to find out.

1 . You Me At Six Come say farewell to You Me At Six in 2025, with the band set to perform at Leicester's O2 Academy (February 27) and three nights at Rock City in Nottingham on March 1, 17 and 18 2025. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mike and The Mechanics Legendary pop-rock group Mike and The Mechanics are bringing their nostalgic "Looking Back" tour to audiences across the UK. Catch them at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall (Mar 11), Leicester’s De Montfort Hall (Mar 26), and Northampton’s Royal and Derngate (Apr 2). With timeless classics like “The Living Years” and “Over My Shoulder,” this is a tour you won’t want to miss! | Patrick Balls Photo Sales

3 . Olly Murs Olly Murs is ready to light up the stage with his infectious pop hits in 2025! Catch his upbeat, high-energy show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena (May 6) or under the stars at Lincoln’s Castle Concerts (Jul 25). With a setlist packed with fan favourites like “Dance With Me Tonight” and “Troublemaker,” Olly promises an unforgettable evening. | Getty Images for Bauer Photo Sales