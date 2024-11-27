Chatsworth Christmas behind-the-scenes photos show stately home preparing for festive season

Explore an enchanting Christmas at Chatsworth with our exclusive photos of the festive setup inspired by Henry And The Lion's Christmas Feast

Christmas at Chatsworth is one of the key highlights of the festive season in Derbyshire and beyond.

Each year the house has a theme, this year is centred around a cute festive story about a young boy and lion which will no doubt appeal to all ages. The book called Henry and the Lion's Christmas Feast is written by Joseph Coelho OBE.

We had exclusive access to launch night and made our way through 20 rooms, each filled with festive decorations, twinkling lights, and surprises.

From Christmas markets to a Christmas feast for the senses inside the house, a trip to Chatsworth is wonderful fun for all ages.

Christmas at Chatsworth - festive stays in Derbyshire

Tie in a festive staycation with your Chatsworth trip.

There are plenty of choices, The Aubrey is a pretty cottage in Bakewell eight miles away from Chatsworth House. For a luxurious spa break Buxton Crescent hotel is 16 miles away from Chatsworth House.

Christmas at Chatsworth is now open until January 5, 2025. For more information click here.

Adorning Christmas trees is a task meticulously carried by attentive staff

Adorning Christmas trees is a task meticulously carried by attentive staff | Ria Ghei

Scaffolding - which has since been moved for the grand opening of the Christmas exhibition - shows the logistics behind preparation

Scaffolding - which has since been moved for the grand opening of the Christmas exhibition - shows the logistics behind preparation | Ria Ghei

A giant red bus on the grounds added a sense of drama to the festivities

A giant red bus on the grounds added a sense of drama to the festivities | Ria Ghei

Staff have worked hard to create a memorable Christmas outing for the family, the attention to detail is phenomenal

Staff have worked hard to create a memorable Christmas outing for the family, the attention to detail is phenomenal | Ria Ghei

