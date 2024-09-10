This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The postponement comes as Glover looks to focus on his own health “for a few weeks”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Childish Gambino has announced a postponement to a number of his farewell tour dates.

The rapper, real name Donald Glover, has cited a focus on his own physical health for the postponements.

But has the recent announcement led to his UK shows being affected this November?

Known as much for his role on the television series “Community” as much as his successful rap career, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has announced a postponement of his tour.

The “This Is America” rapper, scheduled to begin his UK tour dates in November this year, took to social media to explain the decision on Monday evening: “Hey everyone, “Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honoured for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

Donald Glover has revealed on social media he is set to postpone a number of farwell tour dates to concentrate on his own well being. | Getty Images for BET

Glover was scheduled to perform in Austin, Texas this evening (September 10 2024), the West Coast and Midwest before a final date in Chicago on October 3 2024, which were already moved to accommodate Glover’s international tour commitments.

Variety reached out to a representative on behalf of Donald Glover for more information regarding the move, however as of writing no further information had been given to the media outlet nor the public.

Are Childish Gambino’s UK tour dates affected by his postponement?

Thankfully, the United Kingdom is unaffected by the postponement of the North American tour dates, which are expected to now take place in 2025 following his tour stops in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Childish Gambino - 2024 UK tour dates

Are there still tickets to see Childish Gambino on his farewell tour in the UK?

There are still tickets left if you wish to bid farewell to Childish Gambino on one of his UK tour dates, though levels for both his London shows are low according to Ticketmaster. To pick up a ticket or to look at what options are available, visit Ticketmaster UK for more information.

Are you one of those affected by the postponement of Childish Gambino’s farewell tour dates in North America? Are you happy with the decision for him to concentrate on his health or not happy he’s still set to tour Europe this year? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.