Call the Midwife has issued an update on series 15 👀

Call the Midwife’s latest season came to an emotional end this weekend.

Fans were left ‘bawling’ at the conclusion to series 14.

And viewers have been told when to expect the BBC show to return.

Call the Midwife fans have been told when the beloved BBC show will return as the curtain came down on its latest season. The long-running series kicked-off the year in emotional style and viewers were left “bawling” at its conclusion.

Since debuting back in 2012, the series has become a firm fixture in the TV calendar. In fact it is hard to imagine a year going by without a series of Call the Midwife airing.

But will the show be back for a 15th series? Here’s what has been announced:

Call the Midwife issues update on its future

Following the conclusion of its 14th series yesterday (March 2), Call the Midwife’s official account on social media issued a much needed update on the show’s future. The post read: “Thank you all so much for watching! See you again soon! Call The Midwife will return with a brand new Christmas Special, and Series 15 in 2026!”

Expect further updates on this year’s festive instalment of Call the Midwife later in the year. It comes after the 2024 special broke new ground by being a two-parter - airing across Christmas Day and Boxing Day last year.

Fans react to Call the Midwife’s emotional season finale

Following the conclusion of series 14 last night, fans took to social media to praise the long-running BBC show. Putting it simply a fan said: “bawling.”

One wrote: “What an episode, I blubbed through most of it, the most wonderful mix of happy and sad, this is just the best programme ever, it never fails to engage everyone, but how I felt for Reggie with the local bullies, the baby, the wedding the everything, I miss it already.”

Another added: “I watched Call The Midwife in tears tonight as I remembered when in 1960 my unmarried 16 year old sister was sent to a catholic mother and baby home to have a baby that was to be adopted. At the last minute my parents decided that she could bring the baby home as our sister/niece.”

