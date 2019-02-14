Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro sing live in Buxton this week

Collabro, the world’s most successful musical theatre group, will be performing in Derbyshire this week.

Their Road to the Royal Albert Hall tour - named after their new album - rolls into Buxton Opera House on Friday, February 15.

The singers have come a long way since winning Britain’s Got Talent five years ago and hitting the top of the charts with their debut album, Stars.

They have performed for more than 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions, receiving a gold disc for best international artist alongside Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor. Collabro have also completed two tours of America and signed a major US record deal.

The boys performed to seven million people at Soccer Aid 2016 and a year later supported Cliff Richard before their own sell-out headline tour of the UK.

Last year Collabro enjoyed a sell-out tour of Asia and performed as special guests on Barry Manilow’s UK tour.

Tickets for their Buxton show range from £36-£47. Call 01246 345222 or go to the website

If you can’t make that date, the group are performing in Sheffield City Hall on March 9. Tickets from £31.92. Call 0114 2 789 789 or go to the website