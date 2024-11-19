Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyonce is set to perform a halftime show for one of the NFL games live on Netflix this Christmas.

The superstar will be putting on a show in her hometown on December 25.

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in live - and guests are rumoured to appear.

Beyonce fans are in for an extra special Christmas treat as the star will be performing live on Netflix on the big day. She has been announced as the halftime act for one of the NFL games set to be livestreamed on December 25.

The streaming service is making a major swing into the world of sports with two American football games set to be shown live - at no extra cost for subscribers. But perhaps the biggest announcement of all is that Queen B herself will be putting on a halftime show - who needs the Super Bowl!

UK audiences will be able to tune in and finish Christmas with one heck of a show from the superstar. And Netflix has teased that other surprise guests may join her as well.

When will Beyonce perform live on Netflix?

Beyonce will perform live on Netflix on Christmas Day. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Cowboy Carter star has been announced as the halftime act for the second NFL game on Christmas day (December 25). She will perform during the interval of the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens match.

Beyonce is from Houston and it marks as homecoming and it comes after she broke records for the most nominated album by a female artist at the Grammys. Her genre-bending country album Cowboy Carter has received 11 noms - second behind only Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The Texans vs Ravens is scheduled to start at approximately 9.30pm UK time (4.30pm ET/ 1.30pm PT for audiences in America). Beyonce will perform at halftime - so after the end of the second quarter.

According to Netflix it is also the first time she has performed her Cowboy Carter tracks live - since the album’s release earlier in 2024.

What time will Beyonce’s performance be?

It is impossible to give an exact time, I’m afraid. It depends on how long it takes for the Texans vs Raven game to reach halftime.

A quarter in American football lasts for 15 minutes - so halftime comes after 30 minutes of play. However there are plenty of scenarios which cause stoppage in plays during American football matches, meaning the quarters tend to last much longer than a quarter of an hour.

But it might be smart to switch on the Netflix stream around 10pm on Christmas Day, so you can be ready for whenever halftime arrives. Plus it gives time for any technical issues to get out of the way.

What has been said about the performance?

Announcing Beyonce’s performance, Netflix wrote: “Beyoncé is no stranger to halftime NFL electrifying appearances having performed at two Super Bowl games. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her bandmates in Destiny’s Child. The performance became the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time.

“For Super Bowl L, on February 7, 2016, she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows with 115.5 million tuned in to get in “Formation.”

It added: “Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the Cowboy Carter album.”

Will you be watching Beyonce live on Netflix on Christmas day? Remember you will need a TV licence if you want to stream it as it happens or risk landing a big fine.