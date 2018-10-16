Young High Peak ballet dancers to star in Buxton Opera House production

Four talented dancers are preparing to live their dreams by starring in a professional ballet production.

Lilly Briegel, 8, of Little Hayfield, Charlie Hodgkinson, 15, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, Natasha Kawalek, 14, of Buxton, and Sophie Lee, 15, of Whaley Bridge, have been selected by English Youth Ballet (EYB) to perform in a glittering double bill at Buxton Opera House this week alongside a host of star international principal dancers.

Aurora’s Wedding is acts two and three of EYB’s acclaimed production of Sleeping Beauty with Tchaikovsky’s exquisite orchestral score, while the new production of Ballet Études is a one-act homage to classical ballet training.

The High Peak quartet are among 84 of the finest young dancers from the local area who have been chosen for soloist and corps de ballet roles. Rehearsals have been taking place at Buxton Community School over a period of 10 days.

Charlie, a pupil at Buxton’s St Thomas More School, said: “The two things I am most looking forward to about EYB are gaining experience and technique from professional dancers, having the opportunity to perform with them and also to become friends with other young dancers who share the same passion for dance.

“My dream is to become a well known performer on the West End and ballet is an important part of getting me there, along with other dance, drama and music interests I have.”

Sophie, who attends Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, added: “I’m really looking forward to our performances because it shows how all our hard work pays off and it’s just a great feeling that I’m doing something I love, while entertaining others.

“I would love to become a professional ballet dancer in the future and I’m hoping that performing with the EYB is a good step to take, to go in that direction.”