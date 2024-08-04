Young Elton will perform at Eat in the Park Buxton on August 17, 2024.

Billed as the UK's tastiest tribute festival, Eat In The Park is returning to Buxton for its fourth year.

The outdoor spectacular at the Pavilion Gardens on August 17 and 18 promises authentic recreations of hits by some of the biggest names in the business including Sir Elton John, Take That, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Adele and The Stone Roses.

Young Elton tops the Saturday line-up, taking the audience on a trip down the Yellow Brick Road with hits such as I'm Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets, Saturday Night's All Right For Fighting, Rocket Man, Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Crocodile Rock and Your Song. Singer and pianist Tom Weston said: "We'll be bringing our sparkly sunglasses, our hats, our platform boots - make sure you bring yours."

Rule The World, who top the Sunday bill, have been touring the hits of Take That for 15 years and have been described in a tweet as 'brilliant' by Take That lead singer Gary Barlow. Gary said while listening to Rule The World's lead singer Dan Maines talking on The Graham Norton Show: "He sounds like me," before complimenting Rule The World's performance, saying "These guys are good." Robbie Williams' tribute artist Dan Budd will make a guest appearance with Rule The World for their performance in Buxton.

Fans of Oasis and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will want to check out the UK's biggest folllowed tribute to these acts. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Carpets have a repertoire that includes Champagne Supanova, Don't Look Back in Anger, Half The World Away, Supersonic, Pretty Boy and Easy Now. Catch them at Eat in the Park Buxton on August 17.

Blurd, The Adele Experience, Cheap Shades and The Aups will also be playing on the main stage on the Saturday.

Purple Cloud of Funk, a popular band with High Peak audiences, hit the festival on August 18. Their repertoire includes Praise You, I Gotta Feeling, Billie Jean, All Night Long and Play That Funky Music.

Resurrection will play songs by The Stone Roses on the main stage where Manchester Ska Foundation, MacBUSTED and The Ultimate Disney Sing-Along also form part of the Sunday line-up.

An eclectic mix of musicians will play on the Buxton Brewery stage, including some of High Peak's finest. Listen out for Isaac Neilson, Elvino and the Ragged Company, Joe Buckley and Friends, Radio Memphis, Mae Rogers, The Indieannas, Manilla Times, Arkham Karvers, The Hard Stuff and Raine Harla.

Eat in the Park Buxton will run from 11.30am until 9pm on both days. To check ticket availabilty, go to www.eatinthepark.uk.

*Tickets bought for the now cancelled Eat in the Park Chesterfield, which was due to take place at Queen's Park on August 10 and 11 2024, are valid for Eat in the Park Buxton.

The organisers Jake Bunrham and George Darbyshire posted earlier in the year: "Unfortunately after careful consideration and thorough exploration of various options, we have made the difficult decision to cancel EITP Chesterfield 2024. Given the current economic climage, proceeding amidst such uncertainty and volatile costs would be thoughtless, expecially for a full independent festival like ours. The challenges faced in 2023 provided a stark indication of the difficulties

"Despite the setback, our commitment to keeping EITP alive remains dedicated. We recognise the joy it brings to so many and we are determined to continue our efforts in Buxton which is on track for another sellout."