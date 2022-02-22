Y Not Festival adds Kooks, Jake Bugg, Kelis and more big names for 2022
Y Not Festival has revealed the final wave of big names for this year’s lineup, as it looks to bounce back for its 15th edition after two years on ice.
The Kooks, Jake Bugg and Kelis will be joining previously announced headline acts Courtneeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics and many more on the way to Pikehall, in the heart of the Peak District, over the weekend of July 29-31.
Managing director Jason Oakley said: “We’re so excited to announce even more amazing acts for this year’s festival, and can’t wait to welcome The Kooks to Y Not for the first time, opening the weekend early as our Thursday headliners.
“It’s been a long road getting here and we’re so grateful for the continued support – see you in July.”
The Kooks’ career spans 18 years and five albums with millions of copies sold, making them the biggest band ever to perform for early arrivals on the night before the festival officially opens, supported by indie rockers the Hunna.
Frontman Luke Pritchard said: “We’re really excited. This is our first time playing Y Not, so we can’t wait to see you all and celebrate its return after two years away. We’re gonna start the weekend early with the biggest party ever.”
Also joining the party is special guest and Nottingham sensation Jake Bugg. Since propelling himself into the limelight back with a number one debut album in 2012, he has become a firm favourite with indie fans everywhere.
Headlining the Quarry stage is multi-platinum, Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter Kelis. Best known for ‘Milkshake’, ‘Trick Me’ and ‘Bossy’, the New Yorker is travelling across the pond to perform at Y Not for the first time.
Other new additions further down the bill include Scottish chart-topper Amy Macdonald, Y Not veterans We Are Scientists, and Derbyshire’s very own Lucy Spraggan, plus Laura Mvula, Dodie, Blood Red Shoes, SOAK, Jaws and a host of new talent on the BBC Introducing stage.
The festival previously announced appearances from big acts such as Manic Street Preachers, Sleaford Mods and the Vaccines.
Tickets are on sale now, starting from £124.50. See www.ynotfestival.com for full details.