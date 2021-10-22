Whaley Bridge bonfire and firework display back with a bang

Whaley Bridge Cricket Club took over the organisation of the town’s community bonfire in 2019, but were unable to put on the event last year due to the pandemic.

But this year the team is back in action and hoping to put on an even bigger event this November.

Jon Prior from the cricket club and a member of the Whaley Bridge Bonfire Committee said: “We’re so excited to be putting it back on and seeing people come together for a nice night out.”

A traditional bonfire celebration has been held in Whaley Bridge for almost 50 years.

Previously organised by the Round Table, it was taken over by the cricket club, sponsored by the town council, two years ago.

Jon said: “The cricket ground is the perfect place as it’s not being used in the winter and unlike the Memorial Park where it has been held in previous years, we are able to do a bonfire rather than just fireworks because of the park’s Green Flag status there so that makes it a bigger event for the community.

“When we first put the event on we were worried people wouldn’t want to walk up the hill to us as we are a bit out of the way but people did.

“I’m so glad they did as it’s given us the confidence to put it on again and do something bigger and better.”

This year’s bonfire is being held on Saturday November 6.

Gates will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm.

Jon said: “We’ve got a barbecue, a licensed bar and some great stalls.

“We’re putting on a proper family event. It’s going to be a great night and we cant wait to see you all again,” he added.

Early bird tickets are available now from Babka, the Bridge Bakhouse, Frydays, The Fryery, Furness Vale Community Centre, Horwich End Post Office, Little Fika or Village Kitchen.

Alternatively, call Nick Latham on 07872 580 411.

Entry costs £5 in advance or £8 on the gate for adults, £3 in advance or £5 on the gate for children. A family ticket, for two adults and two children aged five to 16, is £15 advance, £20 on the day. Under fives get in for free.