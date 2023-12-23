Wet Wet Wet members Graeme Duffin, Kevin Simm, Graeme Clark, left to right, will perform at Buxton Opera House on February 5, 2023 (photo: Dougie Souness/No Half Measures Ltd)

One of the most successful bands in pop history, the group have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for more than 500 weeks.

They will perform at Buxton Opera House on February 5, 2024, with special guests China Crisis opening the show.

Wet Wet Wet, fronted by lead singer Marti Pellow, released their first single, Wishing I Was Lucky, in 1987 which quickly entered the charts, starting a phenomenal run of 27 top 40 hits. The band scored three UK number ones – With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around, the latter spending 15 weeks at the top and setting a record for any UK artist that still stands. Wet Wet Wet’s debut album, Popped in Souled Out also hit number one.

Since 2018, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by Kevin Simm (winner of ‘The Voice UK’ and former member of Liberty X) and they released their first album with Kevin, ‘The Journey’, in 2021 to massive critical acclaim. Alongside Kevin, the ever-present Graeme Clark (bass) and Graeme Duffin (guitar) front the full seven-piece band that have been headlining several huge festivals.

Wet Wet Wet have played to more than five million people in dozens of countries around the world.

China Crisis had ten top 50 singles in the UK, with Wishful Thinking one of the biggest selling numbers of 1983. Other notable hits include Christian and Black Man Ray.