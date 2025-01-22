BRIT Awards nominee Rumer will present her triple platinum selling album Seasons of My Soul at Buxton Opera House on July 20, 2025.

Singer-songwriter Rumer will perform at Buxton Opera House on July 20 when the audience will hear songs which earned her a MOJO Award for Best Breakthrough Act and two BRIT Award nominations.

Neil Hughes, director of jazz at Buxton International Festival, said: “We are so excited that Rumer is joining the jazz roster at this year’s festival. Her smooth voice, loved by Burt Bacharach, makes her one of the stars in the UK.”

Since Seasons of My Soul landed in the top three of the album charts in 2010, Rumer has gone on to pen global hits such as Slow and Aretha. She is regarded as a peerless interpreter of the work of others, as evidenced on her follow-up album Boys Don’t Cry – an album of classic covers from the 1970s – plus Rumer Sings Bacharach.

Rumer spent the past several years living in America, firstly in north-west Arkansas, then central Georgia, where she embraced its community and culture and motherhood.Although Rumer enjoyed her time out of the spotlight, a deep-seated desire for music discovery eventually led her to Nashville in search of hidden gems to record. Once she heard the catalogue of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Hugh Prestwood, whose work has been recorded by singers like Alison Krauss, Trisha Yearwood and Judy Collins, she was hooked.

Her latest album, Nashville Tears, features 15 of Prestwood’s finest songs, many never recorded until now.

Tickets cost £25 to see Rumer at Buxton Opera House and go on public sale from January 23. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.