Wanted: Musicians 65 years+ for BBC2's new show Rock Of All Ages

Former pro musicians or talented amateurs who still have rhythm running through their blood are invited to apply for the show which offers the opportunity to play at one of the UK’s biggest and most iconic music festivals.

The series, Rock Of All Ages, will put together two new bands who will be mentored by two of the most famous names in music, Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr.

Don’t worry what type of music you specialise in or if you’re a bit rusty, if you play every day or haven’t hit a note in years, as long as you can play, the producers want to hear from you!

Producers of new television show Rock Of All Ages are seeking musicians aged 65 years and above. (photo: Shutterstock/Tomasso Lizzul)

If you or someone you know fits the bill then get in touch by sending an email to: [email protected]