Trio of fantastic events at New Mills art centre

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby.

Spring Bank Arts Centre hosts a varied programme of events and in September, audiences can enjoy three fantastic evenings of music.

First up on September 10 is Remi Harris and Tom Moore - Jazz and Blues. Acclaimed jazz and blues guitarist Remi and virtuoso double bassist Tom Moore will present an evening of music ranging from the acoustic jazz of the 30s and 40s to the electric blues of the 60s and 70s; influenced by such greats as Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Remi has gone from busking on the streets of his local towns to performing at many prestigious events and venues around the world, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Buckingham Palace, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum, and on national radio and television.

Remi Harris and Tom Moore

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since graduating from The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Tom has performed around the UK and has appeared at prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall and The North Sea Jazz Festival, and more recently supporting Jools Holland.

On Sunday September 18, the Meliora Collective will be performing an Afternoon Tea concert. Part of the New Mills Festival, Meliora Collective is a freshly established flexible ensemble, comprising of an array of dynamic, creative and spirited young artists.

Their performances span a range of styles, incorporating concert favourites alongside less familiar but equally enchanting repertoire.

Ending the month is a performance by Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby on September 30. The pair met in Michael Snow’s recording studio in Nashville. Brian and he had written the song Hard Luck Café and Michael said he knew just the person to sing it!

Musicians Remi Harris and Tom Moore.

Cathryn, from Richmond, Virginia, has built a strong reputation as both singer and songwriter. She is no stranger to Tennessee’s Nashville recording studios, working with Chet Atkins, The Righteous Brothers, Shel Silverstein and Jorma Kaukonen.

Brian is best known for his virtuoso performances on electric and acoustic guitar, with progressive folk/rock band Strawbs. He has also played with Mary Hopkin, Joe Brown, New World, Roger Whittaker, Bridget St. John, Jim Diamond and Monty Python.

For more details on all shows, and to book tickets, see https://www.springbankarts.org.uk/ or call 01663 308202.