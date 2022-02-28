Top local musical talent on the bill at Buxton Opera House show

Purple Cloud of Funk

Four fantastic local bands will be appearing on a top-value bill at the theatre on Saturday March 12. Don't miss your chance to catch them all now,but hurry tickets are selling fast!

The energetic Purple Cloud of Funk began life playing around the local bar scene in Buxton, most notably cutting their teeth at the memorable 'Beltane'.

The band has spent years honing their ability and the evening promises a high-energy, fast-paced show, squeezing every ounce of passion and musicality out of the songs they include in their set. They’re really looking forward to returning to the Opera House stage, performing alongside the other bands for what promises to be a very special night.

Rose Amongst Thorns

Singer-songwriter Will Hawthorne is well known on the local live scene, performing a wide repertoire of cover versions to complement his original material.

A regular at the Buxton Fringe Festival, 2020 saw the release of his rock opera Poole Incarnate, relating to a figure of local legend, on CD and across streaming platforms. He’ll be playing songs from his newly completed EP, but don’t be late as he’s opening the show at 7pm on the dot!

Voices 3 was created just before lockdown when local duo Emma and Kate joined forces with prolific singer-songwriter Danielle. They’re now back on the road again to perform a stylish set of some close harmony favourites.

There’ll also be tasty dance music from Rose Amongst Thorns, one of the region’s busiest bands. Join them for an energetic set of dance songs spanning the decades, spiced up with their very own brand of funk.

Voices 3

Buxton Live Arts Revue will take place at Buxton Opera House on Saturday March 12, starting at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £9.50. To book see https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/630191 or call the box office on 01298 72190.