Time is running out to be listed in the printed programme for this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe (July 5-23). With over 150 events already signed up, organisers are urging would-be performers to enter online by the final deadline of Sunday April 16th.

Theatre, music, comedy, visual arts, children’s events and spoken word are all represented with events listed on the Fringe website www.buxtonfringe.org.uk as well as on the free Fringe App available from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The printed programme will be distributed in Buxton and beyond from the beginning of June and will be celebrated at an open-to-all party at The Green Man Gallery, Buxton on Saturday June 3rd, 7-9pm.

The Fringe is grateful to all its venues including the three managed ones, Underground, The Green Man Gallery and the Rotunda, plus diverse locations such as Poole’s Cavern, the historic Pump Room, Gadley Wood and, out of town, Eyam Parish Church. More information about available venues and how to take part is available on the Fringe website.

The cover design for this year's Fringe programme.

During the Fringe there will be a chance to see free promotional events including Fringe Sunday at the Pavilion Gardens on July 9th as well as a new venture, Fringe on Friday, offering taster performances at the Bandstand on July 7th and 14th.

The Fringe is a charity run by volunteers. Opportunities to get involved including helping out at the Fringe Information Desk, becoming a Fringe Friend or making a one-off donation.

Fringe Marketing Officer Stephanie Billen says: “It has been great to see so many performers coming forward with some really ambitious productions and events in a whole host of venues. Our artists come from all over the country and beyond and there is a huge variety of entertainment on offer. There is still time to get onboard and we would love to welcome new entrants.”

