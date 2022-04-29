Tideswell Food Festival set for return

Mediterranean Foods. Photo - Bernard O’Sullivan, insideoutphoto.co.uk

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 7 when the village's streets will be lined with local food and art, live music and street entertainment throughout the day from 10am to 4pm.

Julia Fell, part of the organising team, said: “We are delighted to announce Tideswell’s famed food festival is returning to its traditional place in the Peak District’s calendar. In spite of a challenging couple of years, the festival has retained its vibrancy and charm. We anticipate this year’s being back to its best. We look forward to welcoming traders and visitors back to Tideswell, to taste the fabulous local food and entertainment.”

Tideswell food festival began in 2011 as a celebration of the range and quality of local food on offer in the Peak District. Its popularity has seen the festival grow year-on-year.

Now it includes an artisan Makers’ Market in the stunning Cathedral of the Peak, with work from local artists and craftspeople on sale. Live music and dance from local talent also entertains visitors throughout the day. Local traders throw open their doors - these include, pubs and cafés, an organic butcher, a bakery, wool shop and dying studio, and a second-hand bookshop. Tideswell Food Festival has become one of the top summer events for Peak District visitors and locals.

The Tideswell Food Festival organising team is putting emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of the event. Traders are requested to use recyclable and compostable containers and keep waste to a minimum.

Julia added: “The festival is a labour of love by many Tideswell volunteers. It’s intended as an enjoyable way to showcase our fantastic village, and to support local businesses - which is more important than ever after a tough two years. This is a real community event with surplus funds supporting local projects. It’s a whole day of activity suitable for everyone, and our volunteer marshals look forward to welcoming people from far and wide; they will be on hand throughout the day.”

Organisers are keen to welcome more local stallholders and artists, especially those selling organic, local or healthy foods, locally-inspired art and home-made wares.