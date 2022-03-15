Tickets on sale now for Buxton International Festival roadshows

The Buxton International Festival Roadshow will take place in April and May

The bite-sized, hour-long performances star members of the Northern Chamber Orchestra and singers from the Royal Northern College of Music performing arias from Rossini, Donizetti and Hasse, music from Elgar and Piazzolla and showtunes from the festival’s musical in association with Buxton Opera house – Gypsy: A Musical Fable. The evening finishes off with some classic jazz, highlighting the festival’s brand-new jazz programmme.

The roadshow is open to members of the public and visits Macclesfield Library from 6pm-7pm on April 25, Tideswell Church Centre from 7pm to 8pm on April 26, Bamford Institute from 7pm to 8pm on April 27, Mellor Parish Centre from 7pm to 8pm on April 28, County Hall, Matlock from 7pm to 8pm on May, the Octagon in Buxton from 6pm to 7pm on May 4 and Partington Theatre, Glossop from 7pm to 8pm on May 5.

Commenting on the roadshows, Michael Williams BIF’s CEO said: “The 2022 BIF Roadshow brings a taste of Buxton’s glitzy summer nights at the opera as well as its eclectic programme of concerts, books and jazz events to towns across the north of England. We’re hoping to introduce people to BIF for the very first time and to spread the word about our gem of a festival in the heart of Buxton.”