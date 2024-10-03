Toby Lee plays at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on October 17, 2024.

Virtuoso guitarist Toby Lee is just 19 but already is a three-time winner of Young Blues Artist of the Year at the UK Blues Awards.

His new album, House On Fire, is his first set of all original material and released on October 4 in the run-up to a tour which includes a date at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on October 17.

Toby said: “I’m so excited to be releasing my first original album and I’m super proud of the end result. It’s taken a while to be comfortable with songwriting but everything clicked on this album and the songs just flowed one after the other. I wanted an album that was positive and relevant to my age - blues rock with a hint of soul and I think we achieved that.”

The first taste of the record comes with the single House On Fire, which is inspired by Toby’s blues heartland but also shines with an optimistic sun-kissed spirit that will appeal to new fans who perhaps previously would have thought that the blues wasn’t for them.

He said: “House On Fire’ is the title track and is very special to me - I guess it’s a coming-of-age song really. Finding yourself and finding someone that changes your life. We love playing it as a band but it’s also one of the songs I play on tour with Jools Holland. Hearing the song backed by his incredible Rhythm & Blues Orchestra takes the song to another level.”

Toby’s biggest moment of the year has come via a connection with Jools Holland. He has toured extensively in the UK and internationally with 30 shows to date this year as featured artist during Jools’ headline sets. Toby will be back out on tour with Jools this autumn, visiting Sheffield City Hall on November 23 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 24 where Marc Almond is also a special guest.

Highlights in 2024 for Toby have included electrifying the acoustic stage at Glastonbury, headlining the Thrill Blues Festival in Croatia, and playing France’s guitar all-star Guitare en Scène festival.

His talents have been recognised by an array of legends. When Toby was 10, a get well soon video that he made for BB King went viral, leading to an invitation from the blues legend’s family to play at his club in Memphis. The late Bernie Marsden was an early mentor and champion.

Toby subsequently shared the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Slash, Billy Gibbons and Peter Frampton, while enjoying other high profile moments, such as starring in a West End production of School of Rock, performing with McFly on ‘Tonight at the London Palladium’ and being a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

His ability has been recognised with numerous endorsements. He has been a Gibson artist since the age of 10, and a recent highlight came when he helped launch Gibson’s custom Jeff Beck ‘YardBurst’ 1959 Les Paul Standard alongside fellow guests including Jimmy Page, Johnny Depp and Graham Coxon. Blackstar Amplification issued his own signature amp, the St James Toby Lee 50 6L6 head and cab, and he is also endorsed by D’Addario Strings.

Toby has now exceeded 500 million views on social media.

Tickets to see Toby in Buxton cost £18; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for the Jools Holland concert in Sheffield cost £41.50, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Jools Holland tickets in Nottingham cost £52.50, go to www.trch.co.uk