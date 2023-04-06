The Lathums, whose two albums topped the charts, have been added to this year's Y Not Festival line-up.

Mercury Prize nominated Faithless have seven top 10 singles and six top 10 albums (three at number one), resulting in more than 15 million sales worldwide. With a history stretching back 25 years, Faithless marry elements of house, trip-hop, dub and a songwriting flar into arena-filling, explosive dance floor classics.

The additions bring global superstar Hannah Wants to the Y Not line-up. An acclaimed producer with more than ten years professional DJ experience, her musical upbringing of UK garage, speed garage, 4x4 and bassline house evolved into her now house-focused sound.

English indie rock band The Lathums have had a storming couple of years with both of their albums, How Beautiful Life Can Be and From Nothing to a Little Bit More grabbing top spot in the official charts. The Lathums draw their influences from the Arctic Monkeys and The Smiths.

Sea Girls are among the bands who have been added to this year's Y Not Festival line-up.

Sea Girls have two top three albums and 25 singles to their credit over the past five years. They have received several awards and nominations including The One To Watch 2020 from MTV Push.

The timing of their appearance at Y Not couldn’t be better for indie band The Pigeon Detectives who are due to release their sixth album, TV Show, on July 7, three weeks before heading to the Derbyshire festival.

Alternative indie band Mystery Jets have released seven albums from 2006 to 2020.

Heather Small who is the voice of M People is among the big names just announced for the festival. Other additions include Panic Shack, The Hara and The Royston Club.

Mystery Jets have been added to the Y Not line-up (photo: Adam Da Silva)

Multiple up and coming artists will be flocking to the green fields of Derbyshire. Caity Baser has already carved out a successful presence in the UK since the release of her Top 40 single ‘X &Y’. Alternative rock hybrid YONAKA, vibrant and refreshing Dublin musician CMAT, British-born Australian singer-songwriter Thomas Headon, and Nu Metal ‘[provocateur’ Cassyette join the Y Not line-up.

Comedy headliners set to take the stage at Y Not Festival are English television comedian and well-known star of Trigger Happy TV, Dom Joly. Also Angelos Epithemou, performed by English actor and comedy writer Dan Renton Skinner.

The sixteenth edition of the festival will be headlined by Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, says “We’re thrilled to add so many more brilliant names to the line-up this year. There’s so much fresh talent joining our incredible headliners, as well as some Y Not regulars who we can’t wait to welcome back. We’re so grateful for the continued support from everyone - not long to go now!”

A family zone will offer endless hours of fun for children with all day games, activities, magic shows and much more. There is also a dedicated family camping area.

