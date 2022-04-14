Ten things to do in and around the High Peak this Easter weekend

So here’s a look at some of the things taking place in the High Peak and surrounding area this weekend and into next week to help you decide what to do.
Whatever you get up to, have a fantastic Easter weekend.
1. Easter extravaganza
Head to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens this weekend for the Easter Extravaganza.
Running from April 15 to 18, the event will feature over 50 stalls in the Octagon and on the Promenade as well as the Circus Academy and a Face Painter on Saturday and Sunday and a Balloon Modeller on Friday and Monday.
There will also be hot and cold food stalls, children's rides, crazy golf, the miniature train and boats on the boating lake.
The fun runs from 10am to 5pm each day. Some activities will be weather permitting.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Community cinema
Head to St George’s Parish Hall in New Mills on Saturday for a free children’s community cinema screening.
Details of the film to be shown can be found on Facebook. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/childrens-free-community-cinema-at-st-georges-parish-hall-tickets-275162296837.
Photo: Pixabay
3. Monster trucks
Enjoy a fun day out at Buxton Raceway on Easter Monday with monster trucks, BriSCA F2 Stock Cars, Micro F2 Stock Cars, Junior Micra Rods, 1800 Street Bangers and Super Bangers all on the programme. The action gets underway at 1pm. See https://buxtonraceway.com/ for more or to book advance tickets.
Photo: pixabay
4. Ukraine fundraiser
An Easter crafts event, including a mini photoshoot with a keepsake photo is taking place in Whaley Bridge on Friday. The event is organised by Little Fika and Little Goldilocks Photography to to raise money for ActionAid's Ukraine DEC. See https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-crafts-event-mini-photoshoot-tickets-309444646267.
Photo: Pixabay