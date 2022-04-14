Ten things to do in and around the High Peak this Easter weekend

1. Easter extravaganza

Head to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens this weekend for the Easter Extravaganza. Running from April 15 to 18, the event will feature over 50 stalls in the Octagon and on the Promenade as well as the Circus Academy and a Face Painter on Saturday and Sunday and a Balloon Modeller on Friday and Monday. There will also be hot and cold food stalls, children's rides, crazy golf, the miniature train and boats on the boating lake. The fun runs from 10am to 5pm each day. Some activities will be weather permitting.

Photo: Jason Chadwick