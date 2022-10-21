Talk on old Spanish pilgrim route taking place in Buxton
A talk on the Camino de Santiago route in Spain is taking place in Buxton next week.
By Louise Cooper
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Gill Williamson will speak about the old pilgrim route and its people, with some of the events and influences that have shaped Buxton’s past also shaping that of the Camino. The talk is at St John’s Church at 2.30pm on Tuesday October 25.
Tickets, priced £8, are available via email from [email protected] Proceeds will go towards Buxton Team Parish’s work supporting the community.