Step back in time with Sensational 60s Experience in Buxton

The Sensational 60s Experience comes to Buxton Opera House in November

The Sensational 60s experience will transport you back to the swinging sixties for a night of feelgood fun.

Featuring a brand-new production for 2022, the show will give you the chance to relive your childhood and features a host of big names from the decade.

Among those starring in the Sensational 60s Experience, which comes to Buxton Opera House on Thursday November 17, is Mike Pender MBE.

The original voice of The Searchers, the group was formed by Mike and John McNally in Liverpool in 1959. Originally a Skiffle group, The Searchers turned to mainstream pop during the 60s and were rivalled only by The Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers. The band had six UK top ten hits with three reaching number one, and spent 36 weeks in the top 10. Their hits included Needles and Pins, Sweets for My Sweet and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

The Trems, former members of The Tremeloes, are also on the line-up. Starting out as an English beat group founded in Dagenham Essex in 1958, originally called Brian Poole And The Tremeloes, The Tremeloes toured the world from 1963 through 1974. The Trems have a fantastic reputation as one of the most entertaining bands on tour today and are still a massive draw in Europe as well as the UK. Hits include, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and their world-wide number one hit Silence Is Golden.

Dozy, Beaky, Mich and Tich will also be appearing at the show. Originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons, the group formed in 1961 before changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick, and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales outsold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more.

And the final names appearing are The Fortunes and Vanity Fare. Hailing from Birmingham, The Fortunes first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.