Starring roles up for grabs in Buxton Opera House's production of Sweeney Todd

Buxton Opera House is once again putting on a production made up of non professional actors from the local area. Pictured here, West Side Story, a previous community based show.

Following the success of West Side Story, Oliver! and Rent, the theatre will once again be showcasing talented local performers in the production, directed by opera house CEO Paul Kerryson.

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is a musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The opera house held open auditions in January but there are still 10 cast members needed including the lead roles of barber Sweeney Todd and the pie maker Mrs Lovett.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Opera House is once again putting on a production made up of non professional actors from the local area. Pictured here, Rent, a previous community based show.

Paul said: “We have so many good parts up for grabs still and we are excited to see who comes to the auditions.”Once again the theatre is looking for actors from the community to make up the cast rather than professionals.

Paul said: “This is no am-dram production. We want to give people a true theatre experience.

"They will be working with me, the musical director, a full backstage crew and we will be putting on a show to proud of.”Some of the stars from previous community based projects have gone on to drama school and one is even appearing in the West End version of Frozen at Dury Lane.

Paul said: “It’s a chance for people of all ages to have a go at something new and take that leap and have some fun.

"We are looking for people with that special something to perform in Sweeney Todd.

"There is very little dialogue, everything is done through song so we need good singers to come forward.

“Mrs Lovett especially is a very funny character so we need to find someone with good comic timing who can bring the character alive, she needs that spark and that injection of personality in the role.”Anyone aged over 16 and interested in auditioning must download and return an application form to [email protected] Sixteen-year-olds will need to be in Year 12. Auditions will be held on February 26 at 10am at Buxton Opera House.

Apply at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/news/apply-to-star-in-our-thrilling-production-of-sweeney-todd.