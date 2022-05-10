Spend an evening with Dame Sheila Hancock at Buxton Opera House

Dame Sheila Hancock is coming to Buxton Opera House in June

Until recently, it had looked as if Dame Sheila Hancock was positively breezing through old age. After all, she had weathered and even thrived in widowhood, taking on acting roles that would have been demanding for a woman half her age. She has energy, friends, a devoted family, a lovely home. She can still remember her lines. So why, at 88, having sailed past supposedly disturbing milestones – 50, 70, even 80 – without a qualm, does she suddenly feel so furious?

Celebrating the publication of her latest book Old Rage, Hancock will explore how devastating diagnoses, adjustments, Brexit and bereavement, now seem to knock her from every quarter. And that was before lockdown.

Hilariously honest, gloriously irreverent, and quite often outraged, Hancock makes for brilliant company as she talks about her life as a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, a widow, an actor, and a friend, looking now at a world so different from the wartime world of her childhood. And yet – despite age, despite rage – she finds there are always reasons for joy.

Dame Sheila’s extensive career has spanned well-loved roles in theatre, radio, television and film. She is also a best-selling author and presenter. She starred

in the original London runs of Annie and Sweeney Todd, for which she was Olivier nominated, and won the TMA Best Actress award for her performance as Rose in Gypsy at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Her many other awards and nominations include for her Broadway debut in Entertaining Mr. Sloane (1966), Cabaret (2007) and as Mother Superior in Sister Act (2010).

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the legendary actor for an outrageously fun evening.