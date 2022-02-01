Singing sensations and comedy trio Fascinating Aïda heading to Buxton

Fascinating Aïda will be performing at the Buxton Opera House on February 6. Picture Johnny Boylan

For nearly four decades Fascinating Aïda has captured the political and social fixations of our times.

Founder Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman will be performing a night of music and comedy at the theatre on February 6.

The show is one of 60 tour dates which sees the trio travelling all over the country until the autumn and Dillie said after so many years she has mastered the art of packing light and bringing just the right number of socks!

She said: “Buxton is gorgeous and so beautiful and I’m looking forward to coming back and walking around the fabulous antique shops.”

For those that have not heard of Fascinating Aïda they are a cabaret act with a difference – they make you laugh and make you think in equal measures.

They started back in 1983 and since then they have travelled the world with their shows.

The trio have released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards – Perrier, Olivier and New York Drama desk. In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

Dillie said: “Everything we do is always changing and evolving.

“We write and perform different songs every day pulling at different aspects of the news and we always write a song about the town we are in that night.

“It is a lot of work but when you enjoy something it doesn’t feel like work really.”

Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aïda has clocked up over 25 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times.

“We are so much more than our viral hits,” Dillie said.

“If people come to us thinking they are going to get an evening of one type of song then think again.

“Yes we do have the funny songs, and the daft ones but we have slower more tender ones too.”

And with the country emerging from a very strange two years, Fascinating Aïda offers a much needed breath of fresh air.

“People need a chance to laugh again,” said Dillie.

She says over the years the music has changed and improved because now the group have such a large back catalogue if they feel something is not working they can just change the song out.

Dillie said: “We are in such a great place musically.

“Liza joined us nearly 16 years ago and she continues to give the group focus and steadiness and she has brought so much and completes us.

“Adèle is a brilliant lyricist who can spot flaws in the writing and get under the bonnet of some of our older songs and really refresh them.

“Our musical director is Michael Roulston who is the best cabaret pianist in the country and together with all of us together we put on a show where there is something for everyone and you leave with a smile on your face.”