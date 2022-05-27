Singer Paul Young announces Buxton Opera House show

Paul Young is bringing his Behind the Lens tour to Buxton Opera House

Paul Young has been a major star for four decades. He was a member of soul and New Wave rock band Q Tips before going on to pursue a stellar solo career. His album No Parlez went to number one and the single Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) shot to the top of the charts.

More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Every Time You Go Away.

He was a key player in Live Aid in 1985 and in the same year was awarded a Brit Award for Best Male singer. He went on to have a long list of hits and also appeared with his Tex-Mex band, Los Pacaminos.

His show Behind The Lens celebrates the 40th anniversary of No Parlez, and fans will be delighted to hear that there’s also a new album and an autobiography with the same title. The show takes fans behind the scenes as Paul steps out from Behind The Lens to perform classic hits and tell stories about his amazing career.

Paul said: “I’m looking forward to touring next year as the fans go Behind The Lens.”

For more information visit: https://paul-young.com/.