Singer and Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond announces Buxton date

Marc Almond

The musician last week announced his rescheduled tour dates for October 2022, with new dates in Buxton, York, Cambridge and Liverpool also added to the tour.

He said: “The fans have been so understanding and patient through the endless rescheduling due to the pandemic but now we have confirmed these dates I can’t wait to get back on stage”.

Marc will be singing songs from his last top 20 solo album, ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’, released in March 2020, plus many favourites from his extensive catalogue and his biggest hits. Marc always has surprises up his sleeve.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His last album ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’ was released to critical acclaim just before the pandemic and lockdown. Marc was able to perform a one off concert in February 2020 at the Festival Hall with co-writer Producer Chris Braide, joined by guest Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.

Not only will this be the first outing of his recent solo album, Soft Cell have also released a UK chart top 10 album “Happiness Not Included” including the much celebrated number one single featuring the Pet Shop Boys “Purple Zone”.

Marc Almond’s lauded career, spanning over four decades, has seen him receive an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2013 and a Brit Award as well as an OBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for his services to arts and culture.

Having sold over 35 million records worldwide, Marc Almond has enjoyed both critical and commercial success realising decades of chart dominance. He has had international singles and albums chart success with Soft Cell and as a solo artist covering four decades as well as two number one singles. Tainted Love is one of the biggest selling singles worldwide and has influenced and inspired a generation of artists and musicians.

Marc will be at Buxton Opera House on Thursday October 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced between £31 and £66.