Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox hits the UK in 2023 with the time-twisting 'Life In The Past Lane' Tour

Postmodern Jukebox on tour

New York City’s pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to the UK. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing ‘today's hits yesterday’, on an unforgettable 23-date run throughout April and May 2023.

“Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.” – Scott Bradlee

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox's ‘Life In The Past Lane’ Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. This musical time machine will be landing in the UK next spring, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras!

Singing songs in their own style

Commencing in April 2023, the ‘Life In The Past Lane’ tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country. Next year, they will be delighting cities across on our side of the pond. PMJ are set to debut the show in the UK at Bournemouth’s Pavilion Theatre on 12th April, as well as visiting York, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Norwich, Nottingham, Liverpool and many more. The tour will also include London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on the capital’s landmark South Bank on 28th April.

As always with PMJ’s outstanding live performances, ‘Life In The Past Lane’ will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers. Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable – making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Life In The Past Lane UK Tour starts on April 12, 2023.

Tickets are availoable from the different venues.

Postmodern Jukebox Tour dates in 2023

Tour dates here:

UK TOUR DATES 2023:

12 APRIL - BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE

13 APRIL - BRIGHTON DOME

14 APRIL - NORWICH UEA

15 APRIL - OXFORD NEW THEATRE

16 APRIL - NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

17 APRIL - LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

19 APRIL - CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL

20 APRIL - STOKE ON TRENT THE VICTORIA HALL

21 APRIL - GUILDFORD G LIVE

22 APRIL - BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

23 TORQUAY THE PRINCESS THEATRE

24 APRIL - SOUTHEND CLIFF’S PAVILION

26 APRIL - CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

27 APRIL - BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION

28 APRIL - LONDON ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL

29 APRIL - BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

30 APRIL - YORK BARBICAN

02 MAY - EDINBURGH USHER HALL

03 MAY - ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

04 MAY - GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL

05 MAY - GATESHEAD SAGE

06 MAY - SHEFFIELD CITY HALL