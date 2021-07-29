Roller Skating returns to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

Buisnesswoman Jane Fletcher has installed a pop-up roller disco in The Octagon which took place last night, Wednesday July 28 and returns again today, Thursday July 29.

Jane, who also organises the Spring Fair and this year is taking over responsibility for the annual bonfire, said: “It’s proved really popular with children and parents.

"It’s a chance for people to have some fun and after the year we have had there hasn’t been much fun for many people and lots of organised events have been cancelled.”

Skating fun at The Octagon

The Pavilion Gardens is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The park has always provided leisure facilities which have included tennis, croquet, boating on the largest lake and roller skating, as well as curling and ice skating in winter on an ice rink where the car park is now.

Most recently the last skating event in the Gardens was in 2011.

Jane said: “We have found a picture of people roller skating in the Pavilion Gardens way back in the Victorian era in 1878.

"People who have seen us at the Gardens have said they used to do it here in their youth. It’s just something that never goes out of fashion, its always here and it’s great to bring it back.”

The hourly sessions have seen people strap on their skates and find their feet all while dancing away to disco tunes in the Octagon.

Spaces are still avaialble for the Thursday afternoon slots available here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties.

