Rockabilly duo’s crime caper for new music video
Duo Unlucky Strike have ventured into the realm of crime thriller for their latest video – Fatal Addiction.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:10 pm
Unlucky Strike – a rockabilly outfit on the Midlands scene – are music teachers, Chris and Gemma Rushton.
And their latest videos shows a lawless couple willing to risk everything to fool a crooked cop and ruthless kingpin. But will they get away with more than each other?
Chris said: “The song talks about what it is to fall for the wrong person and willingly go against your better judgment.
“The music video is a modern retro fit version of Bonnie and Clyde crossed with a heist movie.
“This is our third single and we are hoping to release at least one more song before the end of 2021, so watch this space.”