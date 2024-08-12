Rising local artist debuts first track from new album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local musician has released his first single, "Sweet Science," from his debut album, set for release next spring. The indie electronic track features crisp drum production, immersive vocals, and catchy 90's Manchester-inspired instruments, making it a perfect summer hit. With commercial ambitions, he aims to build a fan base around his unique sound and visual style.

From Whaley Bridge, Ted Fish (stage name of Timothy E Fisher) is a self-taught recording artist and musician. Whilst working around jobs to maintain a living, he has committed the past 4 years to completing his childhood dream of making an album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having finally finished the project, he is releasing his first single ‘Sweet Science’ on Friday 6th September. In an interview, he said that the song ‘adopts a few themes such as ritualism, spirituality, psychedelia and the magic of music’ which is expressed in the music video. He added ‘it’s a boxing term but I wanted to relate it to music’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a diverse skillset and a highly creative drive, he has written, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered his album ‘all good energy’ entirely by himself from a bedroom recording studio. He says that ‘writing 10 great tracks in a seamless and coherent order took a long time, I also used a consistent sound pallet across all the songs so the production has consistent aesthetic, I sing on all the tracks so every step of the creation process took immense effort.’ He reveals that his album ‘represents personal struggles and hardship, but also finding happiness reflecting on his life in his 20’s.

His album is set to be release in Spring next year as he has many singles to promote. You can listen to his new song Sweet Science here…