Oliver! New Mills Art Theatre. Photo by Mike Petch, MPhotographic.

Packed to the gills with memorable songs and larger-life-characters, this is a musical that offers much for a large cast – and to audiences – of all ages.

Oliver! is well-known thanks to the celebrated 1968 film, although that also produces challenges as audiences have a clear image in their heads of what the show should be like and, under Sheryl Haydock-Howorth’s sure-handed direction, this production doesn’t disappoint. Central to this is

Stewart Bowden’s portrayal of the iconic Fagin, hitting all the comedy beats in this complicated character. As the tragic Nancy, Emily Hobson brings the divided loyalties of her relationship with the brutish Bill Sikes (Darren Cooper) and her rendition of ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ is beautifully sung.

One group of characters who are often slightly overlooked are the Sowerberrys, the undertakers to whom Oliver is sold into servitude. Here, the Sowerberrys and their helpers are especially entertaining, as played by Ewan Henderson, Kim Cooper, Isabel Fletcher-Shaw and Tom Chatterton.

Most Popular

Ultimately, though, Oliver! stands or falls on the strengths of its young cast and this production is especially well served in that department. Ross Provart brings spirit and energy to the title role. In some productions, Oliver can come across as a bit wet, but this is a boy who fights for his mother’s honour and walks 7 days to London, and Ross brings that inner strength to him. Isaac Fletcher-Shaw plays the Artful Dodger with great assurance and an authentic Cockney swagger that captures all you want from the character. The younger chorus of orphans and pickpockets is also immensely watchable, with two of the smaller children being especially well utilized for maximum comedy value.

Choreographer Natalie Bowden and Musical Director Clare Sweeney ensure that the full company creates a visually and vocally appealing whole in all the set piece numbers of this lively, joyful production. Oliver! is a fitting celebration of 100 years of NMAODS, of a return to the stage after an enforced absence, and of the camaraderie of creating a show together.