Review: A night of absolute class as James did what they do best at the Yorkshire coast

Indie greats James delivered another incredible night as they played their fourth sensational headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Manchester legends – who previously headlined the Yorkshire coast venue in 2015, 2018 and 2021 – again delighted a huge crowd.

As a fan since day dot I cannot get enough of them live (lost count of the times I’ve seen them but it must be in the several dozen), and they have never, ever, disappointed me.

The set list is ever changing. For many years you would never here Sit Down for example – but they delivered the best of old and the new, stretching right back to Come Home along with amazing tracks from Yummy.

Tim Booth did what he does best and entices every single person in. Pic: Cuffe and Taylor.

Opening with She’s a Star, Waltzing Along and Better With You, James took their fans on a deep dive through their 30-year-plus career with anthems including Say Something, Sometimes and Laid.

Opening the show were Manchester indie outfit The Lilacs before Yorkshire favourites Reverend and The Makers gave the crowd such hits as Heavyweight Champion of The World, Bassline, Open Your Window and Heatwave In The Cold North. It was a mammoth night. My party of friends included open air theatre virgins as well as James and Rev virgins so it was a treat for everyone.

