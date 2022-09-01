People invited to get together as planning for New Mills panto begins

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleeping Beauty will be performed in New Mills next year

Preparations for the 2023 production at New Mills Art Theatre will begin next week, with next year’s panto set to be Sleeping Beauty.

And people are being given the opportunity to find out more about the production when a get together is held at the theatre on Jodrell Street on Monday September 5 at 7.30pm.

Those in attendance will have the chance to meet the production team led by director Sheryl Haydock-Howorth, choreographer Cathryn Yates and musical director Claire Sweeney. All three are very experienced in pantomime and all types of musical theatre.

They will talk about the story of Sleeping Beauty, characters, music, choreography and will answer all your questions.

Auditions will be held later in September and the dates will be announced at the get together. Sleeping Beauty will run over two weekends with performances on February 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11.

Anyone who fancies auditioning for a principal part has plenty to choose from including King Cactus and Queen Marigold, Princess Rose and Prince Alexis, panto dame Nurse Hettie Harpic, daft comedy duo Fetch and Carrie, Bad Witch Hazel and her assistant Egor – and good magic provided by Good Fairy Lilac and her five trainee rainbow fairies!

The team also needs a strong ensemble of chorus and dancers to include adults and children.

Anyone unable to attend the get together can ask a friend or family member to register for them, and anyone who requires any further information can contact the team by calling 07983 344 862 or via email at [email protected]