Peak District singing group to release full-length free online concert full of Hollywood magic

Peak Voices has been keeping people connected to the joys of musical theatre with weekly video releases on social media.

Since going 'virtual' they have produced over 80 songs, and are now on track to hit 100 with the release of ‘A Night at the Movies’, a full-length free concert available in July.

Spokesman Chris Blackshaw said: “Join us in the heart of movie land, Matlock, for the glamour of silver screen music through the ages.

“With songs from the crooner era of Frank Sinatra all the way up to Ellie Goulding's best-selling hit, there will be something for all movie music fans.”

The show will be available via the group’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The group is now taking bookings for live events. For more details, go to www.peakvoices.co.uk.