It’s 47 days as of writing until Easter Sunday 2025, which means many are celebrating Shrove Tuesday as they wake up this morning - or as many more call it, Pancake Day.

Traditionally celebrated as the last day before Lent, the 40-day period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter in the Christian calendar. The idea was to use up rich ingredients like eggs, butter, and sugar before the fasting period began—hence, making pancakes!

The name Shrove Tuesday comes from the old English word shrive, meaning to confess sins and seek absolution before Lent. While its religious significance has faded for many, Pancake Day is still widely observed, especially in the UK, as an excuse to flip, toss, and eat as many pancakes as possible.

So while you’re busy in the kitchen today flipping an assortment of fried goods, it might help to have a little working music to get you through the day; why not take a look at our 13 songs, many of which available on streaming platforms like Spotify, that are all themed around pancakes or breakfast foods?

What songs did we pick? Take a look now before getting back to flipping your next stack of pancakes today?

1 . Jack Johnson - Banana Pancakes This mellow acoustic song perfectly captures the cosy, lazy morning vibe. Johnson’s smooth vocals and gentle guitar strumming make it feel like you’re waking up to the smell of pancakes on a rainy day—because, as the song suggests, why bother with responsibilities when you can just stay in and enjoy breakfast? | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lizzy McAlpine - Pancakes for Dinner A soft, heartfelt indie ballad about love and vulnerability, using pancakes as a metaphor for longing. The lyrics reflect a bittersweet moment of wishing to share something simple and intimate—like breakfast—with someone you love, even if you’re too nervous to say it out loud. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . LANY - Pancakes LANY blends dreamy pop with melancholic nostalgia in this song, where pancakes symbolize a past relationship’s simple, happy moments. It’s an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in a glossy, synth-driven production—like reminiscing about breakfast with someone who isn’t there anymore. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo Sales

4 . Mother Mother - Flapjacks With its fast-paced, chaotic energy, this indie rock track is as unpredictable as a messy pancake-making session. Mother Mother’s signature eccentricity shines through, making this song feel like the soundtrack to a sugar-fuelled morning where you’re cooking breakfast while dancing around the kitchen. | Provided Photo Sales