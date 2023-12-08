Post-punk legend John Robb will be visiting Derbyshire during a tour which celebrates his life in music.

John Robb will talk about his career in music when he tours to Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on April 12, 2023.

John will be discussing everything from his recently released book ‘The Art of Darkness – The History of Goth’ to his experience being the first person to interview Nirvana.

The guy who coined the term Britpop will share his adventures on the post-punk frontline in his show entitled Do You Believe In The Power Of Rock N Roll which visits Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on April 12, 2024.

John is not just a well-known face from TV, he is also a best-selling author, musician, journalist, presenter, pundit, music website boss, publisher, festival boss, eco-warrior and vegan behemoth.

Having grown up in Blackpool before punk rock came along and saved his life, Robb formed The Membranes, the highly-influential post-punk band whose current albums have attracted critical acclaim and continue to push forwards with added choirs and musical textures.

One of the leading post-punk fanzine writers in the UK with Rox before he went on to write for the rock press with Sounds throughout the ‘80s, Robb was instrumental in kick-starting and documenting the Madchester scene.

His website Louder Than War is currently the fifth most-read music and culture site in the UK, and is at the forefront of diverse modern culture.

A talking head on Channel 5 music documentaries and a regular TV and radio pundit, Robb is renowned for his commentary on music, culture and politics. One of the UK’s leading in-conversation hosts, he has his own successful YouTube channel and the Louder Than Words book and music festival which runs in Manchester every year.

He has also written countless best-sellers ‘Punk Rock - an Oral History’ and ‘The Stone Roses and the Resurrection of British Pop. 2021 also saw him write a book on leading eco-energy boss Dale Vince titled ‘Manifesto’, and 2023 is set to see further new releases including his own autobiography and a collected works of journalism.