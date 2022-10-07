New Mills Fashion Week returns with ways to look good and tackle the industry's harmful impact

Now in its third year, the initiative was created in conjunction with the local Café Transition to spotlight issues in the global textile, manufacturing and retail trades – and model potential solutions.

It began as a series of online talks but the success of in-person events in 2021 has seen the project go from strength to strength ever since.

A spokesperson for the organising group said: "The events highlight the harm caused by the fashion industry and especially ‘fast fashion’ to the environment and workers. Fast fashion means inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends.

Workshop participants began creating fabrics for New Mills Fashion Week's alternative catwalk show back in July.

“In sheer quantity of goods made and thrown away, use and pollution of water, use of fossil fuels and other resources, use of pesticides, and often illegal exploitation of workers, fast fashion is one of the most destructive practices of our current global culture.”

The week gets under way with a clothing swap at the Providence URC Church, on Mellor Road, 2-4.30pm on Sunday, October 9.

Bring along clothes to swap – clean and in good condition – and you will get a token for each item to spend on something else. If you have nothing to give away, tokens can also be purchased for £1 each. Changing room and mirrors will be available, and refreshments served for a relaxing afternoon.

On Thursday, October 13, 8pm, the Rock Mill Centre will host a talk by local fabric artists Kate and Annie Greatorex, otherwise known as Wiseheart Textiles and Wild Spinster.

Since 2020, they have been sourcing their own brand of wool, Northern Alchemy, from small farms nearby to create knitting, weaving, spinning and crochet products, and have gone on to establish a network of cooperatives, all working with natural, recycled, and sustainable materials.

The week will culminates in an alternative catwalk fashion show at the church, 7-9pm on Saturday, October 15, featuring clothing that has been rescued, upcycled and transformed to demonstrate that looking good does not have to cost the earth. The clothes have been prepared by New Mills Fashion Week members and others, including attendees at two workshops in July.

Local businesses are joining in, with dressed shop windows and exciting workshops. On Saturday, October 8, fabric shop Rubies Rags, on High Street, is running a session where people can learn to make elastic or stretch lace knickers from a t-shirt, 10am to 4pm, £45 with free tea and coffee included. Book via rubiesrags.com.

Owner Linda Pattison said: “You will need an old t-shirt - the riskier the emblem on the tee shirt, the more fun you can have. You can of course purchase new jersey and just use the t-shirt to line part of it – the choice is all yours.”

On Wednesday, October 12, there are sessions on upcycling hats at New Mills Volunteer Centre,1.30-4.30pm, in return for a £10 donation to NMVC. Book 01663 744196 or [email protected]; and ‘visible mending’ at Wiseheart and Wild, 2.30-4.30pm and 7.30-9pm. For cost and bookings, email [email protected]

For more details on all events, go to facebook.com/NewMillsFashionWeek or email [email protected]