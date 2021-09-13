New date for The Christians’ live show at Devil’s Arse Peak Cavern

The Christians will be performing at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The group will now be playing at the cavern on July 22, 2022, instead of September 24, 2021.

HIts such as Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Harvest for the World and Hooverville will be played alongside one or two favourites from newer albums.

Still headed by enigmatic singer Garry Christian, who with his two brothers originally formed the band, hence its name, The Christians enjoyed huge acclaim in the 80s and 90s in the UK and Europe.

The Devils’s Arse Peak Cavern is a popular location for gigs. Newton Faulkner will play on September 25, The Wedding Present sing there on October 1, 2021 and Glenn Tilbrook performs in the cave on March 19 next year.