Nashville Live Tribute Show comes to Buxton

Derbyshire country music lovers are in for a treat as the Nashville Live Tribute Show brings the spirit of Music City to the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Friday 17th October 2025.

This spectacular production celebrates the very best of American country music, paying homage to the legends who shaped the genre as well as today’s chart-topping stars. Fans can look forward to classic hits and modern anthems performed in tribute to icons including George Strait, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Kenny Rogers, Trisha Yearwood, Josh Turner, The Bellamy Brothers, Dolly Parton, and Luke Combs.

Featuring top-class musicians and stunning vocal performances, Nashville Live captures the energy, passion, and storytelling that makes country music so enduring. From soulful ballads to foot-stomping favourites, the show takes a journey through decades of unforgettable songs that continue to inspire audiences around the world.

Whether you’re a lifelong country fan or simply love great live entertainment, this is a night not to be missed.

Tickets are available now from the Buxton Opera House Box Office on 01298 72190 or online at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

Grab your cowboy boots and enjoy a night of pure Nashville magic in Buxton!