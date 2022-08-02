More choice than ever at Buxton Opera House

Tim Peake is heading to Buxton Opera House

Here are just a few of the highlights – but don’t delay as tickets for many of the shows are selling fast.

There’s not enough space to list the amazing music offer in the coming months, from folk toblues and from rock to jazz. Look out for Courtney Pine, Show of Hands, Woman to Woman

with Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Rumer, plus a rare appearance by New

York icon Suzanne Vega.

In Autumn, the outrageously flamboyant comedy ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de

Monte Carlo will be in town with a programme of dance like you’ve never seen before. There’s

more ballet later in the year and in 2023 with family favourites Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and

Coppelia.

The fabulous English Touring Opera returns with an unmissable celebration of the great opera

composer, George Frideric Handel, three great works over three nights: Ottone; Agrippina; and

Tamerlano.

As always, the Opera House presents the very best of comedy in the UK, including the

inimitable Harry Hill, local legend Justin Moorhouse and for 2023 TV regular Tom Allen.

And look out for a stellar line-up of guests including astronaut extraordinaire Tim Peake,

pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd and the legendary Fran Lebowitz.

And finally, it’s far too early to talk about Christmas – “Oh no it isn’t!”. Buxton Opera House’s

pantomimes are always the perfect festive treat for all the family and this year it’s the ever-

popular Sleeping Beauty. A princess, an evil fairy and an outrageous pantomime dame, plus

songs and slapstick – all the ingredients for that perfect panto experience.