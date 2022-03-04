Megaslam wrestling heading to Buxton's Palace Hotel

Megaslam wrestling is coming to Buxton this March

Dubbed the ‘#1 Live Experience for Families', it is coming to Buxton for the very first time on Saturday March 26.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 250 live events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the Palace Hotel with a two hour family entertainment spectacular.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoters say the 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date and Buxton families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - Megaslam championship match, heavyweight challenge and a special main event that will be revealed on the evening.

“We are all excited to be heading to Buxton. There is a lot of history in Buxton and apart from a few events here and there, it hasn’t seen wrestling since the 1980’s so we are delighted to be heading here as part of our 2022 live tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide,” they said.

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!”

Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

“For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring, Italian Heavyweight Massimo, incredibly popular Tag Team, The Farmer Boys and many more,” promoters said.

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, The Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes and more.

“There’s all this and so much more - It’s a true experience for the whole family and 2 hours of ‘full on’ family fun”

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high.

Tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk with early bird tickets costing just £5.