Meet the little dog making a big impression during Buxton International Festival

The pooch, who was the runt of her litter, had fleas and mites and was very poorly, but found a loving home with Pat Legg who is now her owner and trainer.

And Greta now has the world at her paws after landing starring roles in not one, but two productions during this year’s Buxton International Festival.

Pat, from Higher Disley, said: “She is now starring in Viva la Diva and Gypsy as part of the Buxton International Festival and she is loving every minute.”

Daschund Greta has starred in two of the shows at this years Buxton International Festival. Pictured- Greta and owner Pat Legg.

Greta, who was born in 2015, got her first taste of fame at just six months old when she was pictured enjoying her first taste of snow as part of a calendar shoot.

Then she went on to become a model for a Dachshund clothing company called Simply Spiffing.

And it wasn’t long until the TV cameras set their sights on Greta too.

Pat, 61, said: “In 2019 she was on the Christmas ad for Studio.co.uk and more recently worked for Yappy.com as James Bone (Fur your eyes only) (Licence to lick everything)

Greta outside Buxton Opera House

“She has even been invited to the grand opening of the A555 bypass in a cavalcade of classic cars.”

Now Greta has taken on the roles of the Diva dog in Viva La Diva as well as the part of Chowsie in Gypsy: A Musical Fable.

Pat said she was approached by her neighbour who worked with the festival as they were looking for a dog to star in the upcoming show, Viva la Diva.

Greta has been in rehearsals since July, 7 and started performing on July 10. She will be doing shows every day until the festival ends on July 24.

Pat said: “I was signing in at the opera house and got asked if Greta would also like to be in Gypsy too.

“I couldn’t quite believe it but we said yes and she has loved doing both shows.”

Pat explained Greta has risen to the challenge of being on set ‘amazingly’.

“She has a lot to do.

“Not only does she have to remember how to move but there are costumes for her to wear, loud fireworks and hot lights and in Gypsy she is picked up and carried a lot by younger children but she really does love all the attention.”

And Pat added: “I think it’s safe to say after the festival is over she will have stolen the hearts of many people in Buxton and beyond and brought a little sunshine to their lives.”