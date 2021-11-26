Meet real reindeer at Christmas event in Bakewell

Meet real reindeer at the Bakewell Christmas Sparkle event

Bakewell Christmas Sparkle, staged by Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS), takes place both indoors and out at Bakewell Agricultural Centre (ABC) on Sunday November 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Father Christmas, provided by Bakewell Rotary, will meet with children alongside real reindeer from Retford’s Haughton Park House Farm.

Bridget Hope, BAHS’s manager, said: “Our first ever Christmas event will comprise an indoor market of around 40 stalls run by local producers and makers, an independent food and drink court, children’s craft workshops, festive demonstrations and musical entertainment throughout the day from Bakewell Silver Band and Peak Performance choir.

“Our focus has been to put together an event showcasing what fantastic makers and producers can be found in the surrounding area and we’re confident we’ve achieved that.”

Local businesses participating include Peak Ales, The Lambton Larder, The Derbyshire Candle Company, Flower Girl Plants, Bakewell Cheese Shop, Dad’s Bees, Crafty Cashmere, Farmers Feast Cafe and Tipple Adventures, to name just a few.

Demonstrations of how to make festive centrepieces will be provided courtesy of Bakewell's Violets & Daisies, while Bolsover business Just Roll With It will be showcasing how they make their beautifully decorated Christmas cakes. Both businesses will also be selling their wares.

Children’s craft workshops will be provided by Chesterfield’s StraightCurves, who will be assisting children in making air-drying clay Christmas decorations, badges and woolly baubles. Craft sessions do not need to be booked and carry a nominal fee ranging from £1 to £5.