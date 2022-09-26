This is Marc’s first tour after a gap of three years and he couldn’t be more delighted to be getting back on the road.

“The fans have been so understanding and patient through the endless rescheduling due to the pandemic but now we have confirmed these dates I can’t wait to get back on stage,” said Marc.

Marc will be singing songs from his last top 20 solo album, ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’, released in March 2020, plus many favourites from his extensive catalogue. This tour will be the first time that music from this solo album has been performed live.

Known for being part of the duo Soft Cell, and having had a career spanning over four decades, Marc Almond needs no introduction. Over the years he has received an array of prestigious awards including an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2013 and a Brit Award as well as an OBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for his services to arts and culture.

The Southport -born boy has sold over 35 million records worldwide, with Soft Cell and solo including No1 singles. The 80s anthem Tainted Love is one of the biggest selling singles worldwide and has influenced and inspired a generation of artists and musicians.

Recently Soft Cell released a UK chart top 10 album “Happiness Not Included” which included Purple Zone, the celebrated No.1 single featuring the Pet Shop Boys.

Buxton Opera House, Thursday 20 October 7.30 pm