Hannah has performed with Gary Barlow and sung on Disney sessions, plus trained choirs for performances at the BBC Proms and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as having a Number 1-selling trance record, but now finally takes her turn in the spotlight, with her folk song Spirit of the Singers. Written with Daisy Chute, the song is a homage to female writers, who have influenced them, including Joni Mitchell, Carol King, Eva Cassidy, and Linda Perry.

The rest of the EP flirts with Joni-style ballads, including Boxes, and the more jazzy Picture Book. The EP was recorded at Fiction Studios London, and Hannah’s stunning vocals are backed by the HB Band packed full of talent - Greg Sanders on guitar, Ed Blunt on piano, Tom Walley on bass, Simon Spies on drums, Christinna Tedders on violin and backing vocals and Imogen Halsey on cello and backing vocals .

Much of the EP was co-written with Hannah’s regular collaborator Michael Garvin, responsible for 23 number 1 hits, including George Benson’s Never Give up on a Good Thing, and J Lo’s Waiting For Tonight. Hannah says :"I love writing songs, and I love the craft of songwriting. So this song was a particularly fun jig-saw puzzle to write - I grew up listening to Joni and Carol as huge influences, so they had to get a mention, and it was also a magical moment to get my own Mum in there as the final verse, as a female singer who has meant a lot to my musical development. We couldn't get Nina Simone and Dolly Parton in there, and we had to leave a few other brilliant artists out, but I think the idea of songs being a legacy is a beautiful one, and very true. " Hannah performs on December 15th, at the Greenman Gallery, Buxton https://www.wegottickets.com/event/596055